Big Liverpool injury boost as Virgil van Dijk may play again this season

Virgil van Dijk’s recovery is going so well that the Daily Mail reckon Liverpool’s Dutchman might play again this season.

They reported last night that our brilliant no.4, the best defender on the planet, is already in light recovery training following his successful operation on his knee.

It’s already been a month since that Jordan Pickford challenge which ruined van Dijk’s campaign – but despite the plethora of other injuries we’ve also had to deal with – the side has largely done pretty well in his absence.

Of course, we shouldn’t necessarily put a timeframe on it – and allow van Dijk to get fit in his own time. He’s physically phenomenal and we reckon he’ll fly though his recovery period – but it’s crucial we don’t put pressure on it.

We top the Champions League Group and are just one point off Premier League leaders Leicester City, knowing a win will fire us to top spot on Sunday evening.

Beating Brendan Rodgers’ side though is going to be a monumental ask considering the sheer number of players unavailable to Jurgen Klopp, but if anyone can do it, he can.