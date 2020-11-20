Bullish Jurgen Klopp says he hates international break: ‘Ask my missus how I look…’

Jurgen Klopp has told Jamie Redknapp in an interview with the Daily Mail that he cannot stand international breaks and spends them waiting on news of his players!

You and us both, boss…

“I’m not a big fan of international breaks. You could ask my missus how I look. It’s just a really nervy time. For us, it was not a successful break. We lost players,” he told the Mail.

So far in the past fortnight, we’ve lost Joe Gomez for the season and Mo Salah to coronavirus. Andy Robertson picked up a hamstring injury and missed a Scotland game. Jordan Henderson was sent home early and is a doubt for Sunday. Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Rhys Williams all picked up knocks. That’s seven issues, when there were plenty of Reds out already.

Klopp’s demeanour this season is more dour than you’d expect for a manager of a side who’s just won the Premier League and has actually started pretty well – but he’s finding the spate of injuries and the bizarre decisions being made my the authorities harder to take each passing week.

A win against table toppers Leicester City on Sunday will feel absolutely incredible.

And if anyone can make it happen, it’s him.