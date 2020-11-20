Klopp aims another dig at Pickford and says he’s still finding tackle ‘hard to deal with’

Jurgen Klopp accepts that Joe Gomez’s injury is a result of football’s crazy schedule this year, but has admitted he struggles to cope with Virgil van Dijk’s season-ender because of how it came about…

One month ago, in the Merseyside Derby, Everton and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, but the result was marred by horror-challenges from those in blue on those in red.

Neither van Dijk or Thiago have played since. Two world-class players who have already missed a combined fourteen games – and will go on to miss plenty more as a result of Everton’s recklessness.

“With the Virgil van Dijk situation, it was not because of the intensity of the game. It was because of a very strange decision by one person (Jordan Pickford) which made it hard to deal with. With Joey, it was absolutely because of the intensity of the season. That’s something we have to worry about. That’s not an excuse. That’s just an explanation,” Klopp told the Mail.

Without our first-choice centre-backs, Klopp will be praying Joel Matip can stay fit for a prolonged period of time, as we all are.

Alongside him, the manager has the option of Fabinho, who has excelled in central defence when deployed there.

After those two, we have Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, then the possibility of moving Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum or Andy Robertson into the role.

Let’s see who he goes with on Sunday, for Leicester’s Anfield visit.