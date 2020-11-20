Klopp explains the conversation he had immediately after Joe Gomez injury

Jurgen Klopp spared us the expletives when explaining to Jamie Redknapp for the Mail his thoughts when he heard about the Joe Gomez injury.

Last week, Liverpool were rocked when it became apparent that Gomez had gone down in agony while training with England – with a scan showing serious damage to the knee that will likely keep him out for most of the campaign.

Considering we’re already without Virgil van Dijk for the season, it was devastating news and puts us in a very difficult situation for 2020/21.

Winning the title in these circumstances is going to be one of the all-time Premier League achievements.

“My English is not good enough to describe exactly what went through my mind. My head physio told me and everybody was sure it was serious immediately. No doubts. No hope it was only a little one. Injuries are part of the deal for players and managers. How they happen is something we are constantly worried about,” Klopp said.

Without Gomez and van Dijk, we still have the excellent Joel Matip. He however is more prone to injury than anyone else in the squad!

We must simply assume Fabinho is a centre-back this term – and obviously pray the Brazilian stays fit.

There are 11 games until January – and we’re pretty sure Klopp will enter the market for enforcements.

If he doesn’t, then perhaps it means Williams or Phillips have shone, which will be more than fine as well!