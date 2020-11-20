Mo Salah has given a third positive coronavirus test while stuck in Egyptian hotel

Perhaps they should stop testing him every other day and let him isolate, at this stage!?

Mo Salah has given yet another positive coronavirus test while in Egypt, where he will remain until he is free from the virus.

Egyptian journalist Eslam Magdy tweeted the news last night:

Mo Salah and Mohamed Elneny swabs returned positive today too. — Eslam Magdy (@eslammagdy) November 19, 2020

Salah initially tested positive last week, which caused quite a stir considering he’d been partying at his brother’s wedding just days before.

He missed Egypt’s fixtures as a result, but there were hopes he’d provide a second negative test and fly home to compete for Liverpool, given the fact he has yet to show any symptoms.

But we’re now not sure when Mo will be on the plane to Merseyside and can definitely rule him out of Sunday’s game and the midweek Champions League fixture with Atalanta as well.

His absence will be tough to take considering he’s already on double figures for goals this season, but at least we have Diogo Jota to come in and take his spot in the front-three.