(Video) Klopp hints at serious, private conversation with Mo Salah regarding his Egypt trip

Jurgen Klopp today explained that he has spoken to Mo Salah about the partying at his brother’s wedding that likely caused his positive coronavirus test – which will keep him out of Sunday’s game with Leicester.

And although he didn’t explain exactly what was said, it sounds like the manager had a fairly stern word – but accepts the mistake and has happily moved on – which is the perfect way to deal with it, really.

“A brother’s wedding is a very special moment,” he began. “What I can say about my players: they are incredibly disciplined, all. But sometimes it doesn’t work out like this and something happens. All the rest is between Mo and me. We are fine.”

Salah is flying back to England today, but we’re not exactly sure on when he’ll be available again.

As Klopp says in the video below, the process begins as soon as a negative test is submitted.