(Video) Thiago and Fabinho both could start v Leicester, but Henderson out, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp’s press-conference today had one primary subject – injuries.

The boss explained how Jordan Henderson will not play on Sunday, but with the likes of Fabinho and Thiago, ‘we will have to see if it’s close enough for the weekend’.

We actually were under the impression Hendo was closer to health than the Brazilian born pair – but at least now they have a chance of featuring.

We’d really like Fabinho to start in central defence, while Thiago would massively benefit the midfield given Hendo’s absence at no.6…

If it were offered to us now though, we’d take one out of the two!