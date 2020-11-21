James Pearce shares Thiago theory as Liverpool fans’ confusion grows

We did see Thiago speaking to Andy Robertson in the corridors of Kirkby a few days back, but we’ve yet to see him on the training field kicking a ball…

As a result, we don’t think the Spaniard will feature on Sunday against Leicester – and our best bet is perhaps next weekend v Brighton – instead.

It’s frustrating because we saw pictures of Thiago training outside three weeks ago – which would usually see a player back in matches around seven days afterwards.

James Pearce has explained his thoughts on the matter via a Q&A with the Athletic, and proposes that Liverpool are simply being incredibly careful due to the nature of Richarlison’s horror tackle and the fact Thiago has a chequered fitness record.

“Given that Thiago was pictured working outside three weeks ago I would have expected him to be full training by now but clearly there was some discomfort in his knee so they’re being extra careful with him. Considering how bad the challenge was fro Richarlison, I’d say six to eight weeks out still makes Thiago pretty fortunate because it could have ended his season,” Pearce says.

“To my knowledge he hasn’t started full training again yet and after a month out he will need to build up his sharpness.”

What makes the wait for Thiago worse is how exciting his transfer was – probably the best of the summer window by any club, on paper – but also how brilliant he was in the 135 minutes he’s been on the pitch so far.

With Jordan Henderson also out, his skills in the middle of the pitch would have been exceptional on Sunday – but we’ll have to make do without – again.