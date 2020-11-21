‘This is why we get injuries…’ Many LFC fans react to hilarious Sadio Mane / Naby Keita press-up snap

A picture has gone viral amongst many Liverpool accounts on Twitter that shows Naby Keita doing press-ups with Sadio Mane on his back!

James Milner is loving it, watching on, as is Xherdan Shaqiri – who you can just about make out in the small gap between their heads.

Thankfully, both Mane and Keita returned from international duty fully fit and without COVID-19, and as a result, are almost certain to start v Leicester on Sunday night.

Mane will surely be on the left-wing, with Keita in one of the advanced midfield spots, considering the absence of Thiago and Jordan Henderson.

Below the snap, we’ve included multiple reactions to the picture that appeared on Twitter.

Many seem worried that this will injure Keita, but he’s a strong lad and we think this is a good sign!

Just Keita doing push-ups with Mané on his back 😂 pic.twitter.com/IIpc3NMPzv — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 20, 2020

