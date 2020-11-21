(Video) Alisson showcases incredible skill in training that keepers shouldn’t have in the locker

We reckon half the outfield players in the Premier League wouldn’t be capable of this one!

But Alisson Becker is a different breed.

The Brazilian, the best stopper in the land and arguably the world, produced this magnificent touch in training last night – and it’s being shared all over Liverpool Twitter.

We badly missed Ali when he was injured earlier this season, but thankfully he wasn’t actually out for too long and has added a calmness to our backline since his return.

Of course, without his recognised centre-backs ahead of him, he’s going to have to be at his very best this term if we’re to retain our Premier League crown.