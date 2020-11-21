(Video) ‘Double Meg!’ Andy Robertson loves his own skill at Kirkby training

Andy Robertson was recently branded the ‘worst player I’ve ever seen in a rondo’ by his mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but it seems the Scot is out to prove he’s actually half decent!

Last night at Kirkby, Robbo produced a double nutmeg, much to his own delight and commentary.

You can watch the video below!

Robbo probably needs a rest from Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, but the boss will be loathe to take him out of the starting XI tomorrow against table-toppers Leicester, especially considering the rest of the backline will lack experience.

We don’t expect to see too many skills like this, however!

