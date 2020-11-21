(Video) Fabinho sprinting in training and dominating rondos

Fabinho looks like he’ll be in the side for Sunday’s clash with Leicester, which is brilliant news considering the fact we’ll be without Thiago or Jordan Henderson.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp will have to decide whether to field Fab as a centre-back or in the holding role. We’re not sure which way he’ll go!

In the video below, shared from Reddit, you can see the Brazilian involved in last night’s Kirkby session – laughing through the rondos and looking like a fully fit player ready to go.

After he pulled up and left with a hamstring injury v Sheffield United, we’d have actually been quite pleased if you told us he’d only miss three Premier League games…

