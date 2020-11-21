(Video) Milner lays down the law in Kirkby training: ‘We’ve been arguing about this for years…’

James Milner is the King the training field. At 34, he’s showing no signs of slowing down and we hope he’s around at Kirkby and in Liverpool squads for many years to come.

During drills, he takes it very seriously and takes no rubbish from his team-mates!

In the latest Inside Training video, which you can watch in full by registering with LFCTVGO, Milner explains the exact rules of the rondo after a disagreement.

If you scroll right to the end of the video, also shared by Reddit, you can watch the row.

“As soon as the words 25 come out… It doesn’t matter. We’ve had this argument before. We’ve had this argument for years!” he says!

Milner will quite likely be starting at right-back on Sunday as Liverpool’s depleted side take on table-toppers Leicester City.