(Video) Alisson leads Liverpool goalkeepers as Reds pay respects to Ray Clemence

Alisson and the rest of the Liverpool goalkeepers showed their respect for club legend Ray Clemence, who recently passed away.

The former England international is widely considered one of the very best stoppers of all time, certainly in the old red and green kit of the reigning Premier League champions.

To pay respect to the legend, Alisson wore a retro shirt from Ray’s days ahead of kick-off as the goalkeeper’s union at Anfield posed with a wreath.

It was a nice touch of class by everyone involved, showing Clemence is a beloved member of the Liverpool family and football community as a whole.

