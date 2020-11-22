‘Exceptional’: Gary Lineker reacts as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0 despite injury problems

Gary Lineker was impressed by Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool as the Reds dispatched Leicester City 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday night.

Both sides had injuries, but it was particularly impressive by the home side who were without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool took the lead though an unusual situation which led to Jonny Evans heading the ball into his own net, giving Kasper Schmeichel next to no chance.

The Reds kept the high tempo they started the game with and bagged another goal before half-time, after an unbelievable bit of wing play by full-back Andy Robertson.

Commenting just as the match wound up, Lineker took to Twitter to congratulate Liverpool for beating his former side 3-0 and leapfrogging them in the Premier League table.

Well played @LFC. An empathic victory from a superb side. Massive credit to Jürgen Klopp for conjuring up such an exceptional display despite the injuries. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 22, 2020

Like any pundit, Lineker isn’t perfect – but he is pretty solid when it comes to giving credit where it’s due and he’s absolutely bang on with his post-match tweet.

Not only the injuries, but coming back from an international break so strong is unusual and just another reason to applaud this incredible team assembled by Klopp.