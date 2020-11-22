(Image) The ridiculous margin Bobby Firmino was denied a goal by against Leicester City

Roberto Firmino came ridiculously close to bagging a brace against Leicester City, with an effort before his late goal being adjudged to have not gone behind the line.

The Premier League say the ball was 1cm away from crossing the line entirely, but it looks a lot closer than that to us – we’re talking 10mm at the most.

It was unlucky for Bobby, but it ultimately didn’t have an impact on the result as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners with goals from Diogo Jota, Firmino and an OG from Jonny Evans.

Take a look at the image below: