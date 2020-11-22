Liverpool reportedly contact La Liga veteran over transfer, but fans should ignore the rumours

Liverpool have laughably been linked with a dramatic move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who is out of contract next summer.

Rumour has it, according to AS, there’s been problems with getting a renewal sorted behind the scenes and the Spaniard can sign for a new club in January.

No doubt the spend-happy teams around Europe will be interested, with Juventus and PSG already said to have expressed a desire to sign Ramos.

But now Liverpool have laughably been thrown into the mix! In a sensational report by 90min, it’s claimed the Reds have gone as far as to make contact over a potential move.

While Ramos is obviously still a world-class player, there is no chance Jurgen Klopp will look to sign the Real Madrid captain.

The Reds have snapped up older players before (like James Milner and Adrian) – but the Spaniard’s case isn’t quite the same, there’s no chance he’d accept anything other than starting alongside Virgil van Dijk every week.

This sort of talk is redundant anyway; the 34-year-old will probably end up signing a contract extension after spending 15 years in Madrid.

A big-money move could suit the Ramos, but – based entirely on my opinion and the defender’s history – Sevilla are the only club that could tempt him to leave.