Pep Guardiola talks about Liverpool after Man City lose 2-0 to Spurs

Pep Guardiola name-checked Liverpool after Manchester City lost 2-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Spurs away from home.

Speaking after the game, the Spaniard said his team conceded a goal to the Reds “that cannot happen” and the mistake was repeated in the capital.

“We created enough chances [against Spurs], considering how difficult it is and the physicality,” he’s quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“The reality is we’re struggling to score goals this season, this can happen, but you have to be [good] defensively.

“We concede a goal against Liverpool that cannot happen and today after five minutes concede that goal and it’s tough from that.”

As someone looking from the outside in, it’s clear that City are not the beast they were two seasons ago and other teams have closed the gap.

Clubs like Spurs, Chelsea and even Leicester City have taken a step closer to both Liverpool and the Citizens while we’ve stagnated slightly.

One thing is clear, though – the Reds and Sky Blues are still the two best teams in the Premier League, but we’re not as far ahead as we used to be.

Pep bringing up Liverpool after losing to Spurs doesn’t seem all that relevant at first, especially given the playing style Mourinho deploys.

One similarity the Reds have with the Londoners is the ability to counter-attack very quickly – given the form Son Heung-min is in this season, you can’t give him a sniff at a chance.