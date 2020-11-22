(Photo) Every Liverpool player ran to celebrate with Bobby Firmino after ending goal drought at Anfield

Roberto Firmino has had a unlucky run of late, going a long time without a goal – but he ended all of that with an accurate and powerful header against Leicester City.

Moments before scoring, the Brazilian smacked the post and then had a shot cleared off the opposition goal-line, with supporters fully believing the forward had become the unluckiest man in football.

But after his eventual goal, almost every Liverpool player ran to Firmino to celebrate with him, showing how much the strike meant to the whole squad.

