Pitaluga keeps clean sheet on debut as Liverpool thrash Leeds and new signings score

Young Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga made his debut for the U18s this weekend in a resounding win over Leeds United.

The Brazilian signed from Fluminense over the summer in a move that generated a lot of hype for a player who is still just 17-years-old.

The youngster kept a clean sheet as the Reds thrashed Leeds 5-0 at the Academy, as the youngsters made their way to the top of the table.

In truth, Pitaluga didn’t have too much work to do throughout the game, with Leeds barely getting a sniff at goal – but he was solid when called upon.

The rampant Reds got to work early on as new signing Mateusz Musialowski found the back of the net with just 15 minutes on the clock.

It was 3-0 by half-time, after another new lad, Melkamu Frauendorf, scored – and the contest was effectively over, but Liverpool kept pushing and squeezed out another couple of goals to make it five.

The future looks bright for the Reds! See below the full team selection (and substitutions):

Liverpool U18s: Pitaluga, Wilson, Quansah (Mabaya 46′), Miles, Norris, Corness, Frauendorf, Balagizi, Woltman (McConnell 88′), Musialowski (Cannonier 67′), Stewart