Roberto Firmino smacks down on talk of rivalry with ‘companion’ Diogo Jota

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash with Leicester City, Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has quashed talk of a rivalry with team-mate Diogo Jota.

The duo have been on international duty over the last couple of weeks, and given our injury record it’s nice to just have them come back in one piece.

With Mohamed Salah unable to feature against the Foxes, both Jota and Firmino are likely to start alongside Sadio Mane, with Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri also in with a shout.

Bobby recognises the quality of the Liverpool forwards, and has hailed them – himself included – as one of the best attacking line-ups in the world.

“Liverpool have a great squad of players, so earning a starting position here is not easy at all, and I am used to that,” the Brazilian is quoted as saying by the Mail.

“Diogo is an excellent footballer and another companion in the squad. We work hard during the week and then the coach decides who comes out, so I don’t have any personal battle with him.

“Liverpool’s attacking line is spectacular, and I would say comparable to any in the world, in any of the major leagues.

“Now this year I see it as being even better. And it’s not emotion that makes me say this, but simply a result of looking at the statistics.

“As for me, I work hard in training – and then on the field I do what Jurgen tells me. That is my working philosophy, always.”

There has been talk among supporters and pundits alike that Jota could replace Firmino in the starting XI, despite playing just six Premier League games thus far.

There is no denying the Portugal star has hit the ground running at Anfield in a big way, but Jurgen Klopp isn’t simply going to oust the Brazilian – and neither should he.

Firmino and Jota, as our No.9 himself pointed out, are team-mates, ‘companions‘, there is no reason to treat one with contempt because the other is playing well.