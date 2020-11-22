(Video) Firmino bags brilliant header moments after being denied goal by 1cm goal-line clearance

Justice for Bobby!
Roberto Firmino was denied what looked like a sure goal at Anfield on Sunday night, first by the post and then by a goal-line clearance.
But it ultimately didn’t matter as the Brazilian smashed home a headed effort just moments later to make it 3-0 to Liverpool over Leicester City.
James Milner whipped in a lovely corner and Bobby made no mistake, guiding the ball into the bottom-left corner of the goal that failed him before.
