(Video) Jota finishes off gorgeous Liverpool attack as summer signing continues unreal goal-scoring form

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has continued his fine run of form at his new club, scoring yet another goal against Leicester City at Anfield on Sunday night.

The move which led to the attack was gorgeous, with countless passes being played around the team, until a nice bit of wing play by Andy Robertson provided the Portugal star with a chance to score.

Jota made no mistake and smashed the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel with a headed effort, giving the Leicester goalkeeper no chance from close-range.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports/OPTUS/beIN):

