(Video) Liverpool take the lead at Anfield as former Man Utd man fires loose ball into own goal

Liverpool took the lead over Leicester City at Anfield in unusual circumstances as Jonny Evans thumped an effort into his own goal.

The ball was whipped in from a corner-kick by James Milner, before the English defender eventually met it and turned it beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Itโ€™s an unfortunate turn of events for Leicester, who certainly started the game on the back foot, but Liverpool wonโ€™t be complaining!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports/beIN/OPTUS):

This J. Evans Own Goal can Win Puskas ๐Ÿค”pic.twitter.com/jrfDHIwehn โ€” JEFF TYMER๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿด๓ ง๓ ข๓ ฅ๓ ฎ๓ ง๓ ฟ (@Jeff_Tymer_) November 22, 2020