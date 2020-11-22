(Video) Liverpool take the lead at Anfield as former Man Utd man fires loose ball into own goal

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool take the lead at Anfield as former Man Utd man fires loose ball into own goal

Liverpool took the lead over Leicester City at Anfield in unusual circumstances as Jonny Evans thumped an effort into his own goal.

The ball was whipped in from a corner-kick by James Milner, before the English defender eventually met it and turned it beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for Leicester, who certainly started the game on the back foot, but Liverpool won’t be complaining!

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports/beIN/OPTUS):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top