Liverpool set incredible new record after beating Leicester City at Anfield

After last night’s win over Leicester City at Anfield, Liverpool have now incredibly gone 64 games without losing at home in the Premier League – a new record.

The 3-0 triumph over the East Midlands outfit exemplified just how good this current squad is – despite so many injuries to key players, they rattled out a result against a top side.

April 2017 is the last time Liverpool tasted defeat on home soil, falling to Crystal Palace when Christian Benteke returned to haunt his former club with a brace in a 2-1 loss.

The previous unbeaten record was held by Bob Paisley’s incredible team from 29 years ago, who managed to go 63 league games at Anfield without picking up at least one point.

An injury-plagued Liverpool team dictated the game against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City in an impressive showing, proving their worth of being the reigning champions.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mo Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri all unavailable, some expected an upset at Anfield.

But that couldn’t have been further from the case, with the Reds, who started two midfielders in defence, showing their impressive and malleable depth – something we’ve lacked over the years.

The one negative from last night is that midfielder Naby Keita was forced off after less than an hour, falling to the ground and clutching the back of his leg early in the second-half.