Rodgers doesn’t agree with “narrative” of Liverpool having an injury crisis (video)

In his post-match press conference after Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-0, Brendan Rodgers said he doesn’t agree with the “narrative” of the Reds enduring a defensive injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp played two midfielders in defence last night, with Fabinho filling in at centre-half and James Milner starting the game at right-back – with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all injured.

While it’s true Alisson, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip are world-class and playing in their natural positions, it’s quite ignorant to suggest the injury crisis at Liverpool has been exaggerated.

Away from defence, the Reds were missing Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Xherdan Shaqiri and Mo Salah – let’s not pretend we’ve got one or two knocks in the squad, now.

Take a watch of Brendan’s comments below (via the Liverpool Echo):