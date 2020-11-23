(Video) “It doesn’t feel right…”: Klopp’s x-rated response to setting new Anfield record without fans

Jurgen Klopp was more than happy with his Liverpool team last night for setting a new record at Anfield, making it 64 league games on the bounce without a loss inside the red cauldron.

The old record was set 29 years ago by a legendary Bob Paisley side, exemplifying just how impressive this current crop of players truly are.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Leicester City, Klopp explained how it’s “b*llocks” and “bullsh*t” that fans were unable to celebrate the accomplishment with the players, saying “it doesn’t feel right” without supporters – but reiterates they’re happy they’re able to play.

Take a look at the video below (via This Is Anfield):