(Video) “It doesn’t feel right…”: Klopp’s x-rated response to setting new Anfield record without fans

Jurgen Klopp was more than happy with his Liverpool team last night for setting a new record at Anfield, making it 64 league games on the bounce without a loss inside the red cauldron.
The old record was set 29 years ago by a legendary Bob Paisley side, exemplifying just how impressive this current crop of players truly are.
Speaking after the 3-0 win over Leicester City, Klopp explained how it’s “b*llocks” and “bullsh*t” that fans were unable to celebrate the accomplishment with the players, saying “it doesn’t feel right” without supporters – but reiterates they’re happy they’re able to play.
"When the people (fans) are not here, it's bollocks.. bullshit… it doesn't feel right, but we are happy we can play…"
