(Video) Jota sarcastically tells referee he’ll dive next time after not winning free-kick

Diogo Jota continued his fine form for Liverpool last night with yet another goal in red – his eighth so far.

It was a well taken effort following a brilliant cross by Andy Robertson after some gorgeous build-up play involving no less than 30 passes.

But there was a moment from last night’s game involving Jota that went under the radar at the time. The Portugal star seemingly took issue with the referee after a foul wasn’t given following a challenge on him.

Jota simulated a diving action to the referee, as if to say ‘I’ll dive next time, since you didn’t give that’ after he was bumped off the ball and the opposition were awarded a throw-in.

Take a look at the video below (via OPTUS):