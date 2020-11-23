(Video) Jurgen Klopp blames broadcasters and schedule for injuries in unseen rant – and he’s spot on

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp went on an extensive rant after the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The footage seemingly wasn’t included in Sky Sports’ broadcast of the post-match content, so not everyone will have seen it, but a copy of the clip very much exists on YouTube.

The five-minute video below is seemingly taken from Swedish channel V Sport Premium, and includes an angry Klopp blaming broadcasters and the busy schedule for an increase in injuries

He’s not just talking about Liverpool either, as the German absolutely nails it – the football calendar is far too busy and it’s clearly having an impact on the players.

Take a look at the video below: