(Video) Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Naby Keita has sustained a hamstring injury after coming off against Leicester City at Anfield before an hour had gone.

The midfielder went down clutching his leg and was replaced by Neco Williams, with James Milner moving into midfield.

Speaking after the game, the boss also offer an update on Xherdan Shaqiri, who picked up a knock while on international duty with Switzerland.

It’d be best to keep an eye out for the next round of photographs from Kirkby, Reds.

