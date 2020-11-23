(Video) Klopp explains how the Liverpool players reacted to Firmino’s goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with Roberto Firmino’s goal against Leicester City last night.

In his post-match press conference, the boss said you could see how much it meant on his players’ faces when the Brazilian found the back of the net.

“Yes, the perfect goal-scorer!” he said, when describing how the Reds reacted on the field when Firmino scored.

It was a lovely moment, given Bobby smashed the post and had the ball cleared off the line just moments before, with all the players running over to him afterward.

Take a watch of the video below: