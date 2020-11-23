(Video) Klopp explains how the Liverpool players reacted to Firmino’s goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with Roberto Firmino’s goal against Leicester City last night.
In his post-match press conference, the boss said you could see how much it meant on his players’ faces when the Brazilian found the back of the net.
“Yes, the perfect goal-scorer!” he said, when describing how the Reds reacted on the field when Firmino scored.
It was a lovely moment, given Bobby smashed the post and had the ball cleared off the line just moments before, with all the players running over to him afterward.
"Yes, exactly the right goal-scorer!" – Jurgen Klopp reacts to Bobby Firmino's impressive performance as #LFC beat Leicester 3-0 at Anfield 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/HC3aq5xMLt
