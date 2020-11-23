(Video) Klopp reveals Salah will resume Liverpool training today after testing negative for COVID-19

Mohamed Salah will return to full Liverpool training today after testing negative for COVID-19, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the boss explained the Egyptian will undergo further tests ahead of the Reds’ Champions League fixture – which is standard procedure.

Salah seemingly picked up the virus during the international break, but he was unable to play after testing positive and was forced to self-isolate in a hotel room.

But the forward is now back and that’s great news for Liverpool.

