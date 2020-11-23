(Video) Liverpool string together record-breaking number of passes before Jota goal in world-class build-up play

Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool last night (surprise, surprise), but it was the build-up play that was the main talking point.

The Reds managed to string together 30 passes before the ball found its way to the back of the net – the most in any build-up play by Liverpool since Opta started collecting data.

It showed a lot of control over the game, as the Reds sized up Leicester before making their clinical move through Andy Robertson to make it 2-0 after Jonny Evans turned the ball into his own net to open the scoring.

Take a watch of the incredible video below (via OPTUS):