(Video) “We controlled the game”: Klopp reacts as Liverpool win convincingly despite injury crisis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy with his team’s performance against Leicester City last night as the Reds ran out 3-0 winners at Anfield.

The scoring was opened by Jonny Evans who put the ball in his own net, and this was followed up by a fantastic bit of play by Andy Robertson to put Diogo Jota in on goal who made no mistake from close range.

The game was finished off late in the second-half as Roberto Firmino bagged a brilliant header, moments after smashing the post and having a shot cleared off the line.

Speaking after the game, Klopp was his players “controlled the game” and couldn’t speak highly enough of the lads – it was a wonderful all-round performance.

Take a watch of the video below: