Diogo Jota’s former team-mate says Liverpool is just a stepping stone for the forward

Diogo Jota has hit the ground sprinting at Anfield thus far, bagging eight goals in his first 12 games in all competitions.

Nobody could have predicted that the forward would have started his Liverpool career quite as well, but one of his former team-mates certainly isn’t surprised.

During his time with the Portugal U21 side, Jota played alongside Stephen Eustaquio, who has tipped the Liverpool signing to “go higher” by leaving the Reds.

“Jota was in Pacos, Atletico Madrid, Porto, Liverpool. He works a lot,” he told La Vanguardia. “He is a very hard-working person, very delicate with the ball, he plays a lot.

“He is not going to stay there; he is going to go higher. I shared a dressing room with him, he was captain of the Portugal Under-21 team.”

Eustaquio, who now represents the Canadian national team alongside Liam Millar, is obviously just hyping up an old team-mate of his – but we’re not sure Jota will appreciate the words.

He certainly didn’t have to suggest the forward would leave the club he’s just signed for in the future, with Diogo playing the best football of his career so far at Anfield.

Eustaquio’s comments obviously have no real bearing on Jota’s future, but the core message to take from what he’s said is that he fancies our No.20’s chances of getting even better over time.