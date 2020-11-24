Former Liverpool star claims “Salah isn’t a great player” and suggests Reds should cash in on Egyptian

David James has bizarrely stated that Mohamed Salah “isn’t a great player” and has somehow come to the conclusion that Liverpool play better without the forward.

It’s honestly hard to wrap your head around it, but the former goalkeeper believes the Reds have more “fluidity” when the Egyptian isn’t on the pitch.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield, where Salah was absent due to illness, James suggested Liverpool should cash in on the forward.

“I’ve said this before and it’s not that Mo Salah isn’t a great player,” the former goalkeeper told Stadium Astro.

“It’s just that Liverpool seem to look better without him on the field because there is more fluidity, when players can pop it around, it causes problems to defend.

“Players who pick the ball up and run with it, essentially you only have to stop them. That is what happens with Salah, even though he has scored eight goals [this season].

“I don’t think [Salah]’s indispensable. If the price is right, any player is going to be sold. It depends what that price is.”

Where to even begin with this…

Just because Liverpool were able to put Leicester City to the sword without Salah absolutely does not mean we are a better team without him playing.

Statistically speaking, the Egyptian is having his best season since signing for the Reds, with 11 goal contributions in 11 Premier League and Champions League games.

It’s not hyperbole to say Salah is the best winger in the world – alongside team-mate Sadio Mane – if you now consider Lionel Messi a more central attacker.

Honestly. the negative coverage the Egyptian gets from many personalities in the English media seems so forced. He is a great player, stop it.