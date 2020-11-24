“I’m as surprised as the public…” Klopp says he’s equally confused by Thiago injury situation

Thiago has an outside chance of starting against Atalanta midweek, although Jurgen Klopp is finding the situation regarding his continued absence fairly irritating…

The Spaniard has only played 135 minutes since his marquee signing, which isn’t great considering we’re approaching December.

Thiago’s issues have not been his fault, of course. Firstly, he was absent for a fortnight due to coronavirus – and has missed the past five weeks because of Richarlison’s horror-challenge – aimed at his knee – in the now infamous Merseyside Derby game.

We saw him back running outside after just a few days though, so the fact we have yet to see him kicking a ball at Kirkby is odd.

“Thiago is not in team training yet,” the Reds boss told the Echo. “When will he be in team training? I don’t know. We will see.

“I’m as surprised as the public. In the morning I come in, we have a medical meeting and they tell me ‘yes he is in, he is not’.

“I know it’s not too far anymore (for Thiago), but I have no idea.”

With Naby Keita now out for a month, it’s imperative Thiago returns as our midfield options are beginning to looks very slim.

Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might be back soon, but with James Milner covering the right-back position and Fabinho in at centre-back, the options at Klopp’s disposal in midfield look slim.