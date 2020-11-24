Klopp confirms Salah can play against Atalanta, but offers cryptic update on Thiago & co.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has offered a welcome boost ahead of the Reds’ Champions League fixture against Atalanta tomorrow night.

The boss has confirmed superstar Mo Salah is available to face the Italians and has taken part in training since returning a negative COVID-19 test earlier this week.

Salah seemingly picked up the virus during the international break and was unable to feature in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday night.

Speaking ahead of the Champions League clash, Klopp explained the Egyptian is raring to go, but offered a significantly less positive update on our other injured players.

The boss is reluctant to speak on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri as – in his words – there is no news.

He also seemingly joked about team news being leaked early by saying Atalanta will not be revealing who will be in their selection ahead of time, so why should he?

While Klopp is clearly reluctant to offer any new light on the fitness his players, we know Trent and Henderson should be back in action very soon, given their injuries aren’t deemed serious.

We – like everyone else – remain in the dark over Thiago and Keita, the former of which has been out of action since the Merseyside Derby.

