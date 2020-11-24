Klopp likens Firmino to a musician playing ’12 instruments in our orchestra’

Roberto Firmino is one of the most important players in Liverpool’s squad, but the work he does for his team-mates often goes underappreciated by some pundits and fans.

His performance against Leicester City over the weekend was perhaps the perfect example of the role he plays – creating space for Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to attack the opposition goal.

The Brazilian capped off his game with a well taken headed effort, just moments after having a shot smack the inside of the left post and another cleared off the line.

While Firmino plays mostly selflessly, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about how scoring is always important for our No.9 and explained how important he is with a wonderful metaphor.

MORE: Klopp confirms Salah can play against Atalanta, but offers cryptic update on Thiago & co.

Klopp on Firmino "Scoring was always important for Bobby, but Bobby is the complete footballer. A football team is like an orchestra – you need different people for different instruments. Bobby plays like 12 instruments in our orchestra!"#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 24, 2020

The direct quote there from the boss, via GOAL’s Neil Jones ‘a football team is like an orchestra – you need different people for different instruments. Bobby plays like 12 instruments in our orchestra‘ hits the nail on the head.

Much like Gini Wijnaldum in midfield, Firmino can often appear to be doing very little in the game – but he’s creating space and allowing his team-mates more opportunities to take advantage of the opposition – he is the system.