Liverpool tipped to sign Kylian Mbappe from under Real Madrid’s nose for one big reason

Liverpool have been backed to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, should the young Frenchman look to leave PSG for pastures new.

The forward has been continually linked with a transfer away from Ligue 1 for a window forthcoming, with the La Liga giants often mentioned in the same breath.

Liverpool are sometimes sprinkled in there too, but no credible source is yet to claim the Premier League champions are interested in pursuing Mbappe.

According to Former England man Kevin Phillips, the Reds could have an advantage over Real Madrid – and anyone else interested – with Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

“I think Klopp can persuade Mbappe to come,” he told Football Insider. “It is all well and good playing for PSG but he is playing against nobody. As a player, come and challenge yourself in the Premier League.

MORE: Liverpool set incredible new record after beating Leicester City at Anfield

“Come to the best league in the world. Come to one of the best clubs in the world and challenge yourself against top defenders week in, week out.

“If one of their front three were to move on – what a player Mbappe would be for Liverpool. Klopp has enough pulling power to convince any player.”

When it comes to a player like Mbappe, if an opportunity to sign him arose there is no doubt the Reds would be interested and entertain conversations to see what’s possible.

The Frenchman is one of the very best players in the world and is a shoe-in for the Ballon d’Or once the reign of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is over.

Whether or not Mbappe actually does move to Liverpool in the future is another question entirely, with Real Madrid cited as his dream club to play for.