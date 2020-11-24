Mo Salah explains why Diogo Jota so beneficial to Liverpool’s attack & says there is no rivalry

Mo Salah has ten goals this season for Liverpool, but new signing Diogo Jota is right on his tail with eight – all the more impressive in all honesty as he hasn’t scored any penalties and wasn’t in the starting XI early on.

The Egyptian King missed the game on Sunday v Leicester City due to his positive COVID-19 test while away on international duty, but in his usual place, Jota was exceptional on the right-flank.

Our Portuguese scored a lovely header and created issues for the Leicester side all evening.

Salah is delighted with his new team-mate’s impact and has explained the tactical benefits of his arrival, too.

“We are happy for him,” he said, cited in the Echo. “As team-mates we are trying to push each other every day in training, so to see someone come in and score goals you feel also happy for him because you feel he is going to help your team and to make it easier for us up front.

“Hopefully that will happen again and again and again. Scoring a few goals is a good way for him to start here maybe with confidence.

“To have someone else who can score goals is a great option for us. Now with Diogo we can play four together or we could still play three.”

With Salah back against Atalanta, it’ll be interesting to see who Jurgen Klopp selects in his attack.

A win will basically confirm our progression to the next stage, but we also have a big Premier League game with Brighton at 12:30 on Saturday.

We’d hope Klopp rested a few so they’re fit for the trip to the AMEX.