(Photo) Mo Salah returns to Liverpool training ahead of Champions League clash after testing negative for COVID-19

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has returned to training in Merseyside after testing negative for COVID-19.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed this would be the case in his post-match comments following the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield.

The Egyptian took to Instagram to share a smiley selfie of himself in the gym at the new facility in Kirkby.

His return is massive boost to the Liverpool squad, who are up against Atalanta tomorrow night in the Champions League.

