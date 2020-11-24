The insane stats Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is posting as Rangers boss this season

It looks to all the world like Steven Gerrard will end Rangers’ SPL title drought this season.

His side currently lead the table and Glasgow rivals Celtic by 11 points, having played 15, won 13 and drawn just twice.

Most impressively though is the scorelines they’ve been racking up in the process.

So far, Rangers have scored 41 goals and conceded just THREE – and none at their home stadium.

That means after 15 played, they have a goal difference of +38, which is frankly ridiculous.

We’re delighted Gerrard is doing so well north of the border and are keeping a close eye on his progress.

Jurgen Klopp will be in charge of Liverpool until 2024, and hopefully longer if he decides to extend his deal, but there’ll be a point when we have to start planning for the future…

Gerrard might just be an option in four years’ time – although our money right now is on Pep Lijnders – Klopp’s current assistant.

Keep up the good work, Stevie!