Two Liverpool heroes nominated for illustrious Player of the Century award

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and current star Mohamed Salah have been nominated for Globe Soccer Award’s ‘Player of the Century’ – which weirdly accounts for 2001-2020.

Alongside the Reds stars, nominees include: Andrea Pirlo, Andres Iniesta, Andriy Shevchenko, Arjen Robben, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Fabio Cannavaro, Francesco Totti, Frank Lampard, Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Kaka, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Luis Figo, Manuel Neuer, Neymar, Philipp Lahm, Robert Lewandowski, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Xavi, Zinedine Zidane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Dubai’s Globe Soccer run a Player of the Year ceremony around the same time as France Football’s coveted Ballon d’Or award, but have now upped the stakes.

This new accolade will be given to the superstar adjudged to have been the best over the last 19 years – which is honestly a weird window to look at players’ careers.

Gerrard and Salah are in with a shout, but the favourites for the award will obviously be C. Ronaldo and Messi, given their dominance over the last 10-15 years.

Players like Kaka, Iniesta, Cannavaro, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo N. will be in the next band of likelihood, given what they achieved during their playing years.

It seems a little unfair for the likes of Mbappe, and even Salah and Neymar, as they’re still in the middle of their careers and their best days may be yet to come.

Either way, it’s nice to see both Stevie and Mo getting the respect they deserve!