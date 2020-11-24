Unreal: Manchester City fans lose the plot on message board after LFC win: ‘It’s bent – it has to be’

This is wonderful – and will cheer you up on a Tuesday – no doubt!

Liverpool schooled Leicester City on Sunday night – winning 3-0 and putting in one of the best performances of the season without six of our starting XI.

But on the Blue Moon message board, Manchester City fans were crying foul play – with many suggesting we’ve had a lucky season so far.

We’ve had the worst injury record of any side by a mile and have had the most negative decisions from VARs – so we’re not actually sure what this is based on other than pure jealousy!

Some of the shouts in the below tweet, which is a screenshot from the message board, are absolutely gold.

‘Liverpool will win the title easily. I hate to say it but every team bottles it when they play them…’

Hope you’re right, lad!