(Video) Curtis Jones’ best bits from Leicester as starlet gels with senior team | quick dribbling, smart passing, timely tackling

Curtis Jones is seemingly mixing in well with the senior squad at Anfield after not skipping a beat as Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-0 over the weekend.

The 19-year-old was officially promoted to the first-team at the end of last season, when the midfielder was handed the 17 shirt – an upgrade over his old 48.

Jones has effectively replaced Adam Lallana in the Liverpool squad and it looks like he’s gelling well so far.

Against Leicester, he showed he’s capable of making threatening runs into the opposition box, pulling off some neat passing and not afraid of putting in a big tackle.

You can see his highlights from the weekend below (via Movistar):