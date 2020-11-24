(Video) Joel Matip was just as confused by the Evans O.G as Leicester defender

No Context Joel Matip gets fed gold from our Cameroonian defender on a weekly basis – providing he’s fit and ready to play!

Matip hasn’t put a foot wrong this season when he’s made the starting XI, and with Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out for much of the campaign, we’re going to need him in top form throughout…

Against Leicester City on Sunday, Matip pocketed Jamie Vardy, and seemingly had no idea what was going on when Liverpool took the lead through a Jonny Evans own goal.

This video below is doing the rounds on Twitter, showing Matip wondering back to the halfway line – apparently none the wiser as to what was going on!