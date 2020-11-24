(Video) Matip & Fabinho’s outstanding performance v. Leicester as they’re yet to concede when playing together

Here’s a fun little fact for you, if you’re still worried about the Reds’ defensive crisis: whenever Joel Matip and Fabinho have played together in defence, they’ve not conceded a single goal.
To make matters even more interesting, they’ve partnered up twice so far – against Robert Lewandowski and Jamie Vardy – and kept clean sheets.
Having Alisson between the sticks is obviously a big help, but Matip and Fabinho’s individual performances in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Leicester at the weekend were flawless – and you can watch their highlights in the video below (via Sky Sports):
Matip/Fabinho vs Leicester pic.twitter.com/B1TvwAcyLf
— LFC Comps (@LFCComps) November 23, 2020