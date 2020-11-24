(Video) Naby Keita’s brilliant hour v Leicester: Huge shame no.8 now absent with hamstring injury

Naby Keita pulled his hamstring against Leicester City, which is a crying shame in all honesty.

The Guinean has been absent for large parts of this season already – but managed to play 90 minutes twice for Guinea in the international break.

In the past, this has directly led to injuries at Liverpool, and it’s proven to be the case again…

In the video below, you’ll see Keita’s smart, tactically astute performance in midfield, which included dribbling, passing and very strong pressing.

Hopefully Jordan Henderson and Thiago will be back soon – as we don’t think we’ll see our no.8 for the next month.