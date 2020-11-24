(Video) Patrice Evra plays down Liverpool’s greatness, despite winning Champions League & Premier League

Patrice Evra doesn’t think Liverpool should be recognised as a great team just yet – and won’t put us in that bracket until we’ve won three titles on the bounce.

The Frenchman was talking to Sky Sports after our victory over Leicester City on Sunday – but wasn’t suitably impressed by the exceptional performance.

Jurgen Klopp had six guaranteed starters out injured, and still schooled the team who started the weekend on top of the table – but this wasn’t enough for Evra.

Liverpool have won the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the Premier League over the past 18 months, so we’re not especially in need of Evra’s support, in all honesty!